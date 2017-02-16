Latest Forecast: More Record High Temperatures Expected Thursday

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – After setting a record high temperature with 67° in Denver on Wednesday, another record will likely be broken on Thursday with highs in the lower 70s. It would the metro area’s third day with record highs in the last 7 days.

The ridge of high pressure responsible for the record-breaking warmth will weaken slightly going into the weekend. Therefore it won’t be quite as warm but still far above normal for February with highs in the 60s from Friday through at least Tuesday of next week.

Moisture on the West Coast Thursday will try to move into Colorado over the holiday weekend but will be largely deflected to the south into Arizona and New Mexico. We will see an increase in cloud cover over the weekend but precipitation will remain scarce. A very slight chance for isolated rain showers is in the forecast for late Sunday but the vast majority of areas along the Front Range will likely remain completely dry.

In the mountains, high temperatures will stay in the 40s and 50s on Thursday and Friday under mostly sunny skies. Remember the sunscreen if you’re skiing! A few snow showers are possible in the mountains over the long weekend with the best chance being Sunday night. Any accumulation will be minor.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.