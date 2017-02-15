Woman Facing Deportation In Sanctuary: System Can’t ‘Break’ Her

By Tom Mustin

DENVER (CBS4) – An emotional Jeanette Vizguerra addressed the media from inside her sanctuary at Denver’s First Unitarian Church.

“This is not just an attack on me, it’s an attack on the entire immigrant community,” Vizguerra said.

Vizguerra is an undocumented immigrant. She came to the U.S. 20 years ago. She has a radio show and is active in immigrant affairs. In 2009, Vizguerra was convicted of using a fake Social Security number that she says she needed to continue working.

“The only thing that I’ve done is use false documents to put food on the table of my family,” she said through a translator.

On Wednesday, surrounded by three of her children, Vizguerra explained why she’s hiding in the church to avoid being deported. She also sent a message to President Donald Trump.

“He’s not thinking right now about how my children feel, wondering how long I’ll have to live in this church.

On Wednesday her attorney, Hans Meyer, held a rally in front of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) headquarters in Centennial. Vizguerra failed to show up for a scheduled meeting there after ICE turned down her request for a Stay of Deportation.

“They would have arrested her and she would have been torn away from her three small children this morning without any notice,” Meyer told CBS4’s Tom Mustin.

Rev. Mike Morran says the woman is welcome to stay at his church as long as necessary.

“Away from her three children that need her, deporting her to a country she hasn’t been in in 20 years. That punishment is obscene for the crime that was committed,” Morran said.

It’s a crime Vizguerra says will not define her.

“If the system thinks it can break me, that it can make me kneel, the system is wrong,’ she said.

ICE spokesman Shawn Neudauer released a statement to CBS4 saying, “Jeanette Vizguerra-Ramirez, from Mexico, has two misdemeanor convictions. On Nov. 18, 2011, a federal immigration judge originally issued her final orders of deportation to Mexico. Based on these factors, Vizguerra-Ramirez is an ICE enforcement priority. Ms. Vizguerra-Ramirez’s request for another Stay of Removal was denied Feb. 15, 2017 by the ICE Denver Field Office.”

A previous undocumented immigrant, Arturo Hernandez Garcia, lived at the First Unitarian Church for four months in 2014. He left after ICE sent the church a message that he was no longer a priority.

