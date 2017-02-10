COMING UP: Don't miss the GRAMMYs on CBS4! The live broadcast begins at 6 p.m. on Sunday! (Awards Preview)

Denver Shatters All-Time February High, Earliest 80 On Record

February 10, 2017 2:15 PM
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS) – The temperature at Denver International Airport hit 80 degrees at 1:38 p.m. on Friday, not only setting a new all-time record high for the month of February, but also it’s the earliest 80 degree temperature in the Denver climate record.

The previous all-time record high was 77°F originally set on Feb. 4, 1890 and tied again on Feb. 28, 2006.

The earliest 80 degree reading on record for Denver happened on March 15, 2015 when the high was 81.

Colorado Springs and Pueblo also set new all-time highs for February. Colorado Springs hit 77 degrees at 1:02 p.m. and Pueblo hit 82 degrees at 1:49 p.m.

