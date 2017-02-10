2 Fires Burn Structures, Force Families From Homes

By Dillon Thomas

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– More than 300 residents of Boulder County were evacuated from their properties Friday, after at least two fires ignited across the county.

Authorities told CBS4 at least 13 buildings were burned in one of the fires. One of those buildings was a farm hand’s residence.

The largest fire started along Rogers Road in Hygiene. The other, 16 miles west, was along Wagonwheel Gap Road.

Residents near the Rogers Fire told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas they never expected to be rushed from their homes, as a fire burned in the winter.

“I think we all hope that nothing will happen, and then you get a big wind, and bingo,” said Mark Kershisnik, a local resident.

Kershisnik told CBS4 he owns horses, and was warned the fire was headed towards their stable early in the morning.

“First responders could see embers flying from almost a mile away into the barn,” Kershisnik said.

At least 24 acres were burned near Rogers Road, burning several buildings at the Frog Belly Farm.

Kershisnik said the families who owned animals nearby took an hour to move their animals.

“That’s not a quick thing to do, [to] move 35 horses,” Kershisnik said. “The horses really pick up on the smoke fast.”

While local residents looked to evacuate their properties, with horse owners taking their teams to the Boulder County Fairgrounds, emergency responders continued to evacuate.

“We did evacuate about 125 homes,” said Robert Sullenberger, spokesman for the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The Wagonwheel Gap Road Fire forced more than 100 other residents to evacuate as well.

Witnesses to the Wagonwheel Gap fire told CBS4 they had little time to react.

“The wind changed, and it just blew right up next to this house,” said Mark Dilauro, a local resident.

With wind gusts surpassing 70 mph, the fires spread quickly.

Dilauro said he had to warn his neighbor about the fire.

“We had to break his door down,” Dilauro said.

Fortunately, there were no injuries at either fire.

In total, more than 300 people were displaced during the fire responses. Those displaced were given shelter at the fairgrounds as well.

