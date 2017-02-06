Officers Shoot, Kill Armed Man Who Was Making Threats

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Police shot and killed a man early Monday morning night who they say was armed and threatening officers.
The incident started on Sunday at 10 p.m. at a home on Magnolia Street near the intersection with East 59th Avenue.
Authorities said an emergency call came in that a man with a gun had threatened a woman. When police arrived, they said they found the suspect in the doorway of the home with a gun.
After more than two hours of trying to get the man to put the gun down down and surrender to police, the man threatened officers. After that, officers fired at the suspect and killed him.
An investigation into the shooting is underway. Police haven’t released the name of the suspect.