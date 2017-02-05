Rescue Agencies Respond To Emergencies As Warm Temps Melt Lake Ice

DENVER (CBS4) – Frigid, ice-covered bodies of water continue to be a concern for metro area fire agencies, and a hazard for the area’s pets and citizens.

By late afternoon, firefighters had responded to four calls Sunday.

In the morning, North Metro Fire rescued of pup that had fallen through the ice at E.B. Rains Park Jr. Memorial Park in Northglenn.

A diver can be seen handing the animal to a firefighter in a photo tweeted by the department. The pup is “safe and sound,” the department said while thanking a passerby who called 9-1-1.

Sunday afternoon, fire and dive crews from South Metro Fire Rescue were called to Bingham Lake Park, where a child-size scooter was found with no owner.

Divers searched the water without finding a victim.

Arvada Fire Protection District personnel also jumped into the water at Lake Arbor Park to rescue a dog.

According to Amber Jones of AFD, the owners allowed the dog to wander onto the ice and it fell through. The dog did not survive. Its body was recovered by the fire department.

At Washington Park in Denver, Denver Fire Department was called for a woman who had entered a pond there to retrieve her dog.

The woman and dog emerged from the water just as firefighters were arriving. There was no need for medical attention, per DFD.

Please make sure all animals are secured to a leash. If an animal goes onto the ice, never go after it. Immediately dial 911! — Arvada Fire District (@ArvadaFire) February 5, 2017

She was fortunate. Fire departments implore dog owners to keep their animals on a leash when near lakes or ponds. If a dog should venture onto ice or break through it, dog owners should call 9-1-1 and not endanger themselves by entering the water.