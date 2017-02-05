Rescue Agencies Respond To Emergencies As Warm Temps Melt Lake Ice

February 5, 2017 5:13 PM
Filed Under: Adams County, Arvada, Arvada Fire District, Ice Rescue, Jefferson County, North Metro Fire, Northglenn, South Metro Fire

DENVER (CBS4) – Frigid, ice-covered bodies of water continue to be a concern for metro area fire agencies, and a hazard for the area’s pets and citizens.

By late afternoon, firefighters had responded to four calls Sunday.

In the morning, North Metro Fire rescued of pup that had fallen through the ice at E.B. Rains Park Jr. Memorial Park in Northglenn.

A diver can be seen handing the animal to a firefighter in a photo tweeted by the department.  The pup is “safe and sound,” the department said while thanking a passerby who called 9-1-1.

(credit: North Metro Fire)

(credit: North Metro Fire)

 

Sunday afternoon, fire and dive crews from South Metro Fire Rescue were called to Bingham Lake Park, where a child-size scooter was found with no owner.

Divers searched the water without finding a victim.

 

(credit: South Metro Fire)

(credit: South Metro Fire)

 

(credit: South Metro Fire)

(credit: South Metro Fire)

Arvada Fire Protection District personnel also jumped into the water at Lake Arbor Park to rescue a dog.

According to Amber Jones of AFD, the owners allowed the dog to wander onto the ice and it fell through. The dog did not survive. Its body was recovered by the fire department.

(credit: Arvada Fire District

(credit: Arvada Fire District)

 

At Washington Park in Denver, Denver Fire Department was called for a woman who had entered a pond there to retrieve her dog.

The woman and dog emerged from the water just as firefighters were arriving. There was no need for medical attention, per DFD.

She was fortunate. Fire departments implore dog owners to keep their animals on a leash when near lakes or ponds. If a dog should venture onto ice or break through it, dog owners should call 9-1-1 and not endanger themselves by entering the water.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

LOVE LUZIA 'ENCHANTING ESCAPE TO MEXICO' FLYAWAY SWEEPSTAKES
GIRLS & SCIENCE

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia