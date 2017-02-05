Dog Doesn’t Survive Ice Rescue Attempt

February 5, 2017 4:56 PM
Filed Under: Arvada, Arvada Fire District, Dog Ice Rescue, Ice Rescue, Jefferson County

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters responded to rescue a dog that fell through the ice Sunday afternoon.

According to the Arvada Fire District, the dog owners were with the dog and let it wander onto the ice, where it fell through and floated under the ice shelf.

The AFD tweeted that swimmers were sent out into Lake Arbor to rescue the dog.

Unfortunately it did not survive.

“Please make sure all animals are secured to a leash,” AFD tweeted. “If an animal goes onto the ice, never go after it. Immediately dial 911!”

No other injuries were reported.

