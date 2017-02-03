Broncos Ellis In Houston, Meets With His Uncle George

February 3, 2017 3:32 PM
HOUSTON (CBS4) – Did you know the Broncos president is related to another president?

Two of them, actually.

Broncos president Joe Ellis is the nephew of former President George H.W. Bush, which also makes him the cousin of former President George W. Bush.

Ellis is in Houston this weekend for the Super Bowl, where Bush 41 will conduct the game’s coin toss with former First Lady Barbara Bush.

George H.W. and Barbara were both recently released from the hospital, where they each spent several days due to treatment for pneumonia and bronchitis, respectively.

