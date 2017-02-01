George And Barbara Bush To Do Super Bowl Coin Toss

HOUSTON (CBS4) – The former president and first lardy have a super honor on Super Bowl Sunday.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell invited the two to conduct the coin toss before the game.
Jim McGrath, spokesman for the two, tweeted out the news Wednesday afternoon.
Former President George H.W. Bush and First Lady Barbara Bush were both hospitalized recently.
The 92-year-old former president received treatment for two weeks for pneumonia, while the 91-year-old former first lady spent five days for bronchitis.
Both are now home.
The New England Patriots play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51 on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. in Houston, where the Bushes live.