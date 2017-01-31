New Era Of Activism Emerges In Wake Of Trump Presidency

By Jennifer Brice

DENVER (CBS4)– Thousands of people protested in Fort Collins and Denver on Tuesday, taking out their frustrations of the political climate on Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican representing Colorado.

No matter how you feel about the President Donald Trump White House, there has been a new activism in Colorado. People are writing members of Congress and are protesting outside their offices.

In addition, Colorado’s congressional representatives have seen a surge in response both for and against the president’s policies.

Hundreds of protesters gathered to show and tell their resistance for Trump.

John Combs of Denver says only since Trump took office has he been actively involved in demonstrations like the one outside Sen. Gardner’s office in Denver.

“I’ve disagreed with past presidents but this is beyond pale,” he says.

At Rolland Moore Park, near Sen. Gardner’s Fort Collins office, the crowds grew to about 2,500 people.

Carole Bisbee is 73-years old and this is her first protest.

“I’ve never been political,” she says. “I just had to do something.”

Patricia Olson, who is 70, says she too has never marched until now, “My daughter and I marched in the women’s march in Denver, but I’m here today for my grandchildren and my children.”

The protestors say they are frustrated with Pres. Trump’s choices over the last 10 days, including his cabinet choices, a travel ban with Muslim majority countries and the border wall for Mexico.

Gardner’s office says there have been phone calls and emails in support of the President’s policies as well. One of the speakers at the Denver rally told the crowd they plan to protest every Tuesday for the next 100 days.

