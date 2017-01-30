Roofing Contractors ‘Preyed On Single Moms, The Elderly’

By Jennifer Brice

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS 4) – There are new developments about a pair of roofing contractors who investigators say are involved in widespread roofing and home improvement scams.

Aaron Spontaneo and Mario Vasquez are accused of racketeering under the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act, COCCA, along with 21 counts of theft. Police say Spontaneo was living in Arizona and Vazquez in California prior to the recent arrests.

Both men were due back in court Monday for arraignments. When Mario Vasquez walked into court, a process server waited for him in the hallway. That server says he works for a Denver law firm that had been also looking for Vasquez regarding another case.

Vasquez and his former partner, Spontaneo (who also uses the name Jackson), are accused of bilking their roofing customers out of almost $143,000.

Kathy Varone is one of the alleged victims.

“They preyed on single moms,” Varone said. “They preyed on senior citizens, the elderly.”

A grand jury indicted Vasquez and Spontaneo last October and issued arrest warrants. Investigators say they found 20 victims. The indictment says customers endured losses ranging from $2,000 upwards of almost $30,000.

Varone says customers should never hand over a check until work is done and passes inspection.

“Be vigilant, never hand over any money,” said Varone. “A repeatable roofer will not take anything other than a minimal down payment.”

The indictment says the suspects ran businesses under various names: Better Business Exteriors, Accuhome Renovations, Altitude Renovations, Hybrid, and Hybrid Remodeling Concepts.

Both suspects are due back in court in April.

LINKS: Aaron Spontaneo Arrest Warrant | Grand Jury Indictment

