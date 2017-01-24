Think Romo To The Broncos Isn’t Happening?

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – Broncos General Manager John Elway was photographed recently with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

For months now, speculation has been that Romo could be coming to the Broncos, since Dallas appears set on moving forward with Dak Prescott at QB following his breakout rookie season.

Tony Romo with John Elway at House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy's victory party (photo from @glennstearns): pic.twitter.com/sZRdlb9Vfj — Brandon George (@DMN_George) January 23, 2017

All the talked had seemed to die down, though, as it appeared the Cowboys knew what they’d do with the Romo. They just weren’t saying what.

“There’s several cards to be played,” Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said recently. “Don’t think for one minute if you see something written or something said about what and where Romo is going to be relative to our team that there’s any credibility to it.

“There’s only one that can make that decision, and there’s been no decision made.”

But then, this last weekend at President Donald Trump’s inauguration, which Elway attended, the two were photographed together with philanthropist Glenn Stearns.

What’s that all mean?

It could be absolutely nothing. Or it could be as likely as House Speaker Paul Ryan or actor Jon Voigt becoming the Broncos next quarterback, considering they were also photographed with Elway, as was President Trump’s adviser, Kellyanne Conway.

Whatever it means, whatever transpired between the two, the photo certainly did create additional speculation, with an open competition in play for the quarterback position under new head coach Vance Joseph.

