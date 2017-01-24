Think Romo To The Broncos Isn’t Happening?

January 24, 2017 11:19 AM
Filed Under: Denver Broncos, John Elway, Jon Voigt, Kellyanne Conway, Paul Ryan, Tony Romo

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – Broncos General Manager John Elway was photographed recently with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

For months now, speculation has been that Romo could be coming to the Broncos, since Dallas appears set on moving forward with Dak Prescott at QB following his breakout rookie season.

All the talked had seemed to die down, though, as it appeared the Cowboys knew what they’d do with the Romo. They just weren’t saying what.

“There’s several cards to be played,” Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said recently. “Don’t think for one minute if you see something written or something said about what and where Romo is going to be relative to our team that there’s any credibility to it.

“There’s only one that can make that decision, and there’s been no decision made.”

But then, this last weekend at President Donald Trump’s inauguration, which Elway attended, the two were photographed together with philanthropist Glenn Stearns.

What’s that all mean?

It could be absolutely nothing. Or it could be as likely as House Speaker Paul Ryan or actor Jon Voigt becoming the Broncos next quarterback, considering they were also photographed with Elway, as was President Trump’s adviser, Kellyanne Conway.

Whatever it means, whatever transpired between the two, the photo certainly did create additional speculation, with an open competition in play for the quarterback position under new head coach Vance Joseph.

RELATED: Cab Driver Names Elway His Top QB, Doesn’t Realize He’s Driving Him

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

CBS Local App
Weather App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia