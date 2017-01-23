Cab Driver Names Elway His Top QB, Doesn’t Realize He’s Driving Him

WASHINGTON (CBS4) – A cab driver had a hilarious chance encounter with former Broncos quarterback John Elway.

Asked to name his top three quarterbacks of all-time, driver Sam Snow picked Elway without even realizing the Broncos great was sitting in his back seat.

Philanthropists Glenn and Mindy Stearns, who were in the cab with the two, as well as Elway’s wife, filmed the whole thing.

Snow’s reaction when he realized he was driving Elway?

“Oh come on man, are you serious?” Snow said before asking to take a picture after the ride. “That’s John Elway. I’ll be damned.”

Elway was in Washington, D.C. to attend President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Who were Snow’s other top two picks?

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Yeah, he’s won a lot,” Elway said, agreeing with the picks.