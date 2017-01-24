Public Urged To Comment On Use Of Force Policy

By Jennifer Brice

DENVER (CBS4)– Denver’s Police Chief will meet face to face with the community about the department revising its use of force policy in three different community meetings.

The police department released a draft of the new policy earlier this month hoping to receive public feedback about their changes. The policy changes come after demand from Denver residents to change traditional policing techniques.

Chief Robert White says officers previously were trained to stand their ground when dealing with volatile situations, which restricted an officer’s options. White says the new decision-making model includes a threshold of whether to apply force, such as when it’s necessary to shoot at a moving vehicle.

The new policy stems in part from a case in which Jessica Hernandez, 17, was killed when she was shot by police while driving a stolen car.

The new policy urges officers to think critically about whether physical force is needed in a situation. It urges them to keep a safe distance, consider other resources and wait for back-up when encountering a suspect

White says, “Our department, like many across the country, we’re at a stage where we need to change but we’ve been a little reluctant to change.”

The chief says input from these meeting can help alter the new policy as long as the input is legal. There will be a series of three meetings, the first on Tuesday, which continues until 8 p.m.

Scheduled Community Meetings:

Tuesday 5-8 p.m.

Location: Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver

3333 N. Holly Street

Denver, CO 80207

Saturday, Jan. 28 9 a.m. – noon

Location: Elevate Denver Church

2205 W. 30th Avenue

Denver, CO 80211

Saturday, Feb. 4 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: Red Shield Community Center

2915 N. High Street

Denver, CO 80205

