Thousands Of Coloradans To Participate In Women’s March

January 19, 2017 5:04 PM
Filed Under: Civic Center Park, Lauren Casteel, The Women's Foundation Of Colorado, Women's Issues, Women's March on Denver, Women's Rights

By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of women from across Colorado are expected to gather at Civic Center Park in Denver Saturday for a solidarity march.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

The “Women’s March on Denver” is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday. Event organizers said the event would not take the tone of a protest of the new presidential administration.

However, they said the rally would be an event which calls for equality and social justice for women.

“This is a chance for us to build a broader community, and, to be quite honest, it is important to not just be against something, but to be for something,” said Lauren Casteel, CEO of The Women’s Foundation of Colorado.

(credit: CBS)

CBS4’s Dillon Thomas interviews Lauren Casteel. (credit: CBS)

Casteel is scheduled to speak at the event.

“I think what it says is that democracy is alive, and well.”

An advocate for equal rights for women, Casteel said she would reiterate her mission before the large crowd expected to attend the rally.

“If equal pay were achieved, $9 billion would be added to our economy,” Casteel said. “It is my hope it will be our message that we pull together community for the best of who we are.”

The march in Denver will take place less than 24 hours after Donald Trump is sworn in as president. The largest women’s march in the nation is expected to take place in Washington D.C. at approximately the same time as the Denver march.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Though the Denver events are taking place right after the inauguration, Casteel said she wouldn’t consider them anti-Trump, from her perspective.

“This may very well have happened regardless (of the outcome of the election),” she said.

Casteel said she hopes this will be the start of a push for greater women’s rights in government.

“The march is a symbol of that coming together. But, the work itself occurs every day,” Casteel said.

For information on where the march will take attendees, click here.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

