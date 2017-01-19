Latest Forecast: Metro Snow, Minor Accumulation Expected Friday

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Temperatures on Thursday will reach into the 50s in Denver and all along the Front Range for the second day in a row. The relatively warm weather comes just ahead of another cold front that could bring the metro area light snow on Friday.

Most of the snow with this next system will stay in the mountains. A Winter Storm Warning has already been issued for mountain areas west of Vail Pass from Thursday evening through early Sunday morning. The Vail and Aspen areas will see 8-12 inches while Crested Butte and Telluride should see 10-14 inches. Wolf Creek could potentially get 20 inches of total snowfall. Mountain areas east of Vail Pass including Summit County and Winter Park will see less; generally 5-10 inches by late Saturday.

For the metro area, a small chance for snow will develop after midnight Thursday night. The chance will increase by 6 a.m. Friday and then drop again before noon. The snow is expected to be light and and accumulation will be minor. Most neighborhoods around Denver should see less than 1″. A few areas along the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert could see a little more while Northern Colorado including Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley should not see any accumulation.

The weekend will be dry but cool for the metro area with highs in the lower 40s.

A stronger storm will arrive early next week. Monday will bring a chance for rain and snow. Then more widespread snow along with gusty winds is expected Monday night into Tuesday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.