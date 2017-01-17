Man Accused Of Trafficking Children Allegedly Back In Contact With Boys

January 17, 2017 4:07 PM
Filed Under: Aurora, Coddie Favala, FBI, Human Trafficking, Pretrial Services, Ricardo Barron, Sean Crumpler, Sean Travis Crumpler, Sexual Servitude

By Jennifer Brice

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – A man already in trouble for allegedly trafficking children for sex is accused of being in contact with underage boys again.

Sean Travis Crumpler, 50, appeared in court Tuesday afternoon for violating his bond. Prosecutors believe Crumpler is once again recruiting minors.

Crumpler was first arrested in 2015, accused of luring teens to live with him in exchange for sex. Crumpler is also HIV positive, according to court documents.

Sean Travis Crumpler at court in January, 2016 (credit: CBS)

On Tuesday a judge raised Crumpler’s bond to $500,000 cash.

There are also a lot of questions as to why a registered sex offender wearing a GPS and being monitored by Pretrial Services was able to have access to minor boys.

Police say Crumpler violated his bond by being in contact with minors — specifically two 17-year-old boys — and using devices to be on the social media site Grindr
.
Crumpler isn’t supposed to use the internet or his phone for anything other than work. He’s also supposed to stay away from minors. But police claim Crumpler was renting a room at a Westminster hotel where four people were staying and Crumpler was providing food, clothes and more.

According to the arrest affidavit, when an FBI fugitive team stormed the room everyone inside was naked — Ricardo Barron, Coddie Favala and two 17 year-old boys.

Sean Travis Crumpler (credit: Aurora Police Department)

Barron and Favala were arrested for outstanding warrants related to Crumpler’s original human trafficking case. They are codefendants from the human trafficking case and Crumpler should not be in contact with them.

Barron and Favala have also claimed to be in a polyamorous relationship with Crumpler
.
When police entered the Cottonwood Suites in Westminster they say they found alcohol bottles, unopened condoms, female wigs, and makeup all over the room.

CBS4 called Pretrail Services. They are looking into some of CBS4’s questions about the monitoring of Crumpler.

His trial is set for April.

Jennifer Brice is a reporter with CBS4 focusing on crime and courts. Follow her on Facebook or on Twitter @CBS4Jenn.

