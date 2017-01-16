Concerns Keep People From Flocking To MLK ‘Marade’

By Shaun Boyd

DENVER (CBS4) – Year after year, Denver’s Marade is one of the largest Martin Luther King commemorations in the country. But this year, despite an election that exposed deep racial divisions in the country, turn-out was down.

“I believe that what happened last year coupled with the weather this year kept folks away,” said Vern Howard, the MLK Commission Chairman.

Howard said some people were concerned about their safety after Black Lives Matter tried to hijack last year’s Marade, turning a peaceful event hostile.

This year, Black Lives Matter joined the Marade.

“They kind of realized the effect — the negative effect — they had on the event, so this year, 2017, we can come together and be one,” said Suzy Chipman, the event’s entertainment and programming director.

Kim Brewer was among those who marched. She said she’s attended every Marade for the last 30 years with her mother and grandmother. This year, she brought her own daughters.

“I want them to live in a world better than the world we live in today. So, conviction requires action. If we don’t remember him, then we would tend to forget what he stood for,” Brewer said.

Eight-year-old Leilorie Brewer said, “Not only did Martin Luther King Jr. do a very great speech, he also changed the world.”

Robin Holland also brought his whole family. His grandson, Jamar Holland, was born on MLK’s birthday.

“I was just sharing with him where we live and where he goes to school and all these things we take for granted today. We wouldn’t have these without the civil rights movement,” Holland said.

They also march in memory of a man 11-year-old Dante Jamison knows simply as “A peacemaker. He gave us justice and peace.”

Organizers say they lost $57,000 in sponsorships after last year — money earmarked for youth programs and scholarships. They passed a bucket on Monday for donations. Next year, they’re hoping for a record crowd. It will mark the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s death.

