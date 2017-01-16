Mother Of Homeless Hit & Run Victim Wants Closure

By Stan Bush

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – Denver police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who killed a homeless man over the weekend.

The incident happened at 16th and Blake streets in downtown Denver around 2:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a four-door 2012 black BMW 600 series hit the man and fled. The car likely has heavy front-end damage and is missing the driver’s side mirror.

Diane Scholtes, who is also homeless, says her son 38-year-old Christian McDonald, was the victim.

“He was living back and forth on Blake Street on the mall,” said Scholtes. “There was no reason for him to be out there.”

Scholtes said she was notified when police found her contact info from data on a fingerprint ID of the victim. Scholtes’ only pictures of the victim were Xeroxed mug shots from McDonald’s stays in a mental health institution and jail.

Denver police released little information on the incident. It is not clear if there were witnesses to the collision, but the intersection is monitored by multiple cameras, including a HALO camera operated by the city.

Scholtes is asking for the driver to surrender to police to give her closure.

“They didn’t care less. No conscience. You killed my son.”

Additional Information From The Denver Police Department

Remain anonymous and earn up to $2,000. Call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867). Text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter the message, or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com; or use the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app which is immediately available as a free download on smartphones.

