Latest Forecast: Turning Windy Statewide With Heavy Mountain Snow

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for a very windy stretch of weather across Colorado thanks to a powerful jet stream crossing the area.
Along with the wind will come several rounds of moisture-rich air from the northern Pacific Ocean, and each one will dump moderate to heavy snow in the high country. Some places may see up to 3 feet of snow between now and midday Tuesday.
Denver will be windy and warm for this time of year. There is a very small chance for a few stray snow showers late Monday or early Tuesday. We’ll see a better chance for snow along the Front Range later in the week with a cold front approaching from the north.
