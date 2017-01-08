AMBER ALERT: Alert issued out of Englewood after 2 boys reportedly taken from home (Full Story)

Latest Forecast: Turning Windy Statewide With Heavy Mountain Snow

January 8, 2017 5:46 PM
By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for a very windy stretch of weather across Colorado thanks to a powerful jet stream crossing the area.

Along with the wind will come several rounds of moisture-rich air from the northern Pacific Ocean, and each one will dump moderate to heavy snow in the high country. Some places may see up to 3 feet of snow between now and midday Tuesday.

Denver will be windy and warm for this time of year. There is a very small chance for a few stray snow showers late Monday or early Tuesday. We’ll see a better chance for snow along the Front Range later in the week with a cold front approaching from the north.

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes stories related to Colorado’s weather and climate and travels the state reporting weather conditions from the Mobile Weather Lab. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

