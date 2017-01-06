Increased Police Patrols At DIA Following Florida Airport Shooting

By Lauren DiSpirito

DENVER (CBS4)– Police at Denver International Airport have increased patrols following a deadly shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida on Friday.

Five people were killed and eight others were wounded in the attack that occurred in the airport’s unsecured baggage claim area. Police have said they have the man they believe was the shooter in custody.

In response to the attack, officials at airports across the country are stepping up security measures. While a spokeswoman for DIA said “there is always a heightened sense of awareness” and that that would continue, police officers patrolling one of the airport’s baggage terminals told CBS4 they were partaking in increased patrols of all regions of the airport, not just baggage claim.

Police have increased patrols to the level typically only seen during the busiest travel days, like holidays, one officer said.

Police officers on bicycle patrol could also been seen throughout the airport.

Caden Jones, traveling home to Denver from Miami on Friday says he found the additional police presence reassuring. Shortly before boarding a Frontier Airlines flight at Miami International Airport, Jones learned of the shooting attack.

“It’s just crazy because the year just started and already, another mass shooting,” Jones said.

Lea Lindaas, traveling with friends from Miami for a ski trip, says she frequently flies out of Fort Lauderdale’s airport, which is less than 30 miles from Miami.

“It’s just by coincidence that the flight we chose was out of Miami and not Fort Lauderdale,” Lindaas said, “so, it was very surreal.”

She described the atmosphere during her flight from Florida as “tense,” adding that many passengers seemed on edge. At the time of the shooting, she had already been through security in Miami, but some of her friends feared she may have been at the other airport.

“Our phones went off, people asking us, ‘Are you guys okay?” Lindaas said, “Asking ‘Are you at the Miami airport, are you at the Fort Lauderdale airport?’ because our friends weren’t sure.”

In Los Angeles, officials announced additional security measures being take at their airport.

“We have more police officers in our central terminal area,” LAX Chief of Airport Police Dave Maggard said, “We’ve increased our canine teams, increased our motorcycle teams, actually held our day shift patrol resources who would otherwise be preparing to go home for the day.”

Police would not specify how long they plan to continue with increased patrols at DIA.

