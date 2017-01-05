Avalanche Danger Rises With 14″ Of New Snow In 7 Hours

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The avalanche danger continues to grow in Colorado’s high country as more snow accumulates from this week’s recent snowstorm.

“We had 14 inches of snow in seven hours… it’s been steady,” said Colorado Department of Transportation spokesman Randy McIntosh of the snow at Vail Pass.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center says some areas have seen several feet of new snow while others have received less than a foot by Thursday morning.

CDOT and CAIC teamed up to mitigate avalanche danger over mountain passes along Interstate 70 on Thursday. To combat the threat of avalanches, crews used explosives to safely bring down the slides.

Drivers were forced to wait during intervals while explosives were being used.

Due to avalanche danger and CDOT mitigation work, officials at Monarch Mountain Ski Area near Salida closed on Thursday. U.S. Highway 50 was also closed Thursday during avalanche mitigation.

Monarch officials told CBS4 they received 19 fresh inches of snow in the last 24 hours.

Wolf Creek Pass was also closed after an avalanche covered 200 feet of the highway.

The areas included in the blasting zone ranged from Berthoud Pass to Highway 6 over Loveland Pass all the way down to Red Mountain and Durango.

Crews expect to conduct avalanche mitigation on Friday.