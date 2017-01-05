WEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Warning: 5-10" snow for metro, 7-14" foothills; Latest Forecast | School Closings

Snow Totals Vary Across The State

January 5, 2017 9:31 AM
Filed Under: Skiing, Snow Totals, Winter Weather

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A wide variety of snow totals have been reported throughout Colorado Thursday morning.

Heavy snow bands moved over locations such as Boulder with almost a foot of snow but essentially missed other areas like Highlands Ranch were they reported 3 inches. Meanwhile this will be one of the largest snow storms of the season for the mountains.

Metro Area

Boulder 11.7”

Golden 9.5”

Broomfield 8.5”

Lafayette 8.0”

Arvada 7.0”

Northglenn 6.9”

Brighton 6.5”

Aurora 6.0”

Denver 5.3” (downtown)

Lakewood 4.8”

DIA 3.5”

Highlands Ranch 3.0”

Castle Pines 3.0”

Northern Colorado

Fort Collins 9.0”

Erie 7.5”

Loveland 7.0”

Longmont 7.0”

Frederick 6.0”

Greeley 5.0”

Foothills

Nederland 16.2”

Jamestown 15.4”

Black Hawk 10.0”

Empire 9.0”

Bailey 4.0”

Eastern Plains

Sterling 6.5”

Akron 5.5”

Wray 4.0”

Crook 3.5”

Brush 3.4”

Ski Areas

Steamboat 20.0”

Monarch 19.0”

A-Basin 16.0”

Crested Butte 16.0”

Eldora 12.0”

Loveland 12.0”

Keystone 11.0”

Winter Park 11.0”

Breckenridge 8.0”

Copper Mountain 7.0”

