Snow Totals Vary Across The State

DENVER (CBS4) – A wide variety of snow totals have been reported throughout Colorado Thursday morning.
Heavy snow bands moved over locations such as Boulder with almost a foot of snow but essentially missed other areas like Highlands Ranch were they reported 3 inches. Meanwhile this will be one of the largest snow storms of the season for the mountains.
RELATED: Latest Forecast: Snow Decreases Through The Morning, Temperatures Remain Frigid
Metro Area
Boulder 11.7”
Golden 9.5”
Broomfield 8.5”
Lafayette 8.0”
Arvada 7.0”
Northglenn 6.9”
Brighton 6.5”
Aurora 6.0”
Denver 5.3” (downtown)
Lakewood 4.8”
DIA 3.5”
Highlands Ranch 3.0”
Castle Pines 3.0”
Northern Colorado
Fort Collins 9.0”
Erie 7.5”
Loveland 7.0”
Longmont 7.0”
Frederick 6.0”
Greeley 5.0”
Foothills
Nederland 16.2”
Jamestown 15.4”
Black Hawk 10.0”
Empire 9.0”
Bailey 4.0”
Eastern Plains
Sterling 6.5”
Akron 5.5”
Wray 4.0”
Crook 3.5”
Brush 3.4”
RELATED: Ski Area Closes Due To Conditions
Ski Areas
Steamboat 20.0”
Monarch 19.0”
A-Basin 16.0”
Crested Butte 16.0”
Eldora 12.0”
Loveland 12.0”
Keystone 11.0”
Winter Park 11.0”
Breckenridge 8.0”
Copper Mountain 7.0”
Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.