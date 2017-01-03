Latest Forecast: Denver Enters The Deep Freeze Through Friday

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Temperatures in Denver and all along the Front Range will be about 25 degrees colder on Tuesday. A large band of snow just north of Denver will also bring up to 4″ of snow to parts of Northern Colorado through mid-morning on Tuesday.

Many areas will see at least a few flurries Tuesday morning while most of the accumulating snowfall stays over Larimer, Boulder, and Weld Counties.

Mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be the story Tuesday afternoon with highs in the middle and upper 20s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins.

Meanwhile in the mountains scattered mainly light showers will continue all day with 1-4″ of snow for Summit County by Tuesday evening.

Heavier snow will develop in the mountains Tuesday night and will continue through Thursday. Most ski areas along with the approaches to the Eisenhower Tunnel and Vail Pass along I-70 will see 10-20″ of snow by Thursday afternoon. Winter driving conditions, major slow downs, and road closures are likely on Wednesday in the mountains.

For the metro area, light snow is possible Wednesday afternoon but is more likely Wednesday night into Thursday morning. A total of 2-6″ is expected around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins by noon on Thursday.

Drier weather will arrive for the weekend and it should be warmer by Sunday with highs near 50 in Denver.

