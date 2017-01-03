Stock Show Cancels Parade Due To Weather Forecasts

DENVER (CBS4) – The National Western Stock Show has canceled their annual Stock Show Parade.
It was scheduled for Thursday at noon, going through downtown Denver, but is canceled due to weather forecasts.
“The risk of animal injury and injury to people is far too great with the 4 to 8 inches of snow predicted and six degree temperatures,” said Stock Show President and CEO Paul Andrews in a statement.
The parade will not be rescheduled.
The 111th National Western Stock Show opens Saturday, Jan. 7, at 9 a.m., and runs through Sunday, Jan. 22.
