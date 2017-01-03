Body Found In Pond, ‘Suspicion’ Is That It’s Missing Boy

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A dive team involved in the search for a 6-year-old missing boy has found what appears to be a child’s body from a pond near his home.

“We found the body of what appears to be a child inside the pond underneath the ice,” a visibly shaken Aurora police chief Nick Metz said. “At this time we are not able to give a definitive identification on that individual.”

The small pond is located in Aurora’s Olympic Park. That’s close to David Puckett’s home.

The pond was covered with a thin layer of ice Tuesday morning and the dive team broke through it so they could do a search underneath.

Metz said they haven’t definitely determined if it’s Puckett that’s been found, but he did inform the family of the development and he said they were devastated.

“Because of our suspicion I had the unfortunate experience of having to inform David’s family of what we found,” Metz said.

“We did let the family know that it was going to take some time before we could have a positive identification on the person.”

Earlier in the morning police had said they would consider draining the pond as they continued to use all resources they could think of to try to find the boy, who went missing on Saturday. Metz said they are treating the area of the discovery as a crime scene so they can gather evidence in an effort to find out more about what happened.

Metz said they will continue the effort to find Puckett unless a positive ID on the body is made and it turns out to be him.

FBI teams have been involved in the search and an Amber Alert was issued on Monday.

Puckett is believed to have wandered away from his home. Police said he once wandered away from his school — Dartmouth Elementary School.

Additional Resources:

Special tiplines have been setup in the search for Puckett. The following three different phone numbers can all be used:

303-739-1865

303-739-1868

303-739-1870