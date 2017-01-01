FBI Agents Stop Cars Near Missing Boy's SchoolAurora police and the FBI continued car canvasing Tuesday morning as the search for David Puckett has entered its fourth day.
$10,000 Reward Now Being Offered In Missing Boy CaseA reward is out in the disappearance of David Puckett.
FBI Goes Door-To-Door In Neighborhood Where Boy Went MissingFBI agents joined in the search for clues into the disappearance of 6-year-old David Puckett.
Bloodhounds Search For Missing Aurora Boy, Amber Alert IssuedPolice in charge of the search for a missing 6-year-old Aurora boy have asked citizens to temporarily stop walking around the area in their efforts to help out with the search.
Missing Boy’s Mother: 'Something Really Bad Might Have Happened'The mother of missing six-year-old David Puckett said she was concerned the outcome of the search for her child was headed in a bad direction Sunday night.
Police Chief On Missing Boy: 'Time Is Really Of The Essence'Search and rescue teams have been out in full force looking for a 6-year-old boy who went missing from his home in Aurora.
Search Continues For Missing 6-Year-Old BoyThe search is on for a missing 6-year-old boy.