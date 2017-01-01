AMBER ALERT: $10,000 reward offered in David Puckett disappearance case, Amber Alert in effect (Latest Updates)
FBI Agents Stop Cars Near Missing Boy's SchoolAurora police and the FBI continued car canvasing Tuesday morning as the search for David Puckett has entered its fourth day.
$10,000 Reward Now Being Offered In Missing Boy CaseA reward is out in the disappearance of David Puckett.
FBI Goes Door-To-Door In Neighborhood Where Boy Went MissingFBI agents joined in the search for clues into the disappearance of 6-year-old David Puckett.
Bloodhounds Search For Missing Aurora Boy, Amber Alert IssuedPolice in charge of the search for a missing 6-year-old Aurora boy have asked citizens to temporarily stop walking around the area in their efforts to help out with the search.
Missing Boy’s Mother: 'Something Really Bad Might Have Happened'The mother of missing six-year-old David Puckett said she was concerned the outcome of the search for her child was headed in a bad direction Sunday night.
Police Chief On Missing Boy: 'Time Is Really Of The Essence'Search and rescue teams have been out in full force looking for a 6-year-old boy who went missing from his home in Aurora.
Search Continues For Missing 6-Year-Old BoyThe search is on for a missing 6-year-old boy.

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia