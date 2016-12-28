Broncos Ware In Doubt For Sunday

December 28, 2016 1:29 PM
Filed Under: DeMarcus Ware, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware sat out of practice Wednesday.

“His back’s bothering him,” head coach Gary Kubiak said. “Getting him looked at right here and we’ll have to make a decision here at some point. Something he’s been playing through and it’s just bothering him a little more than normal right now.”

Ware missed five games already this year due to injury, including a broken right arm.

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 27: Outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware #94 of the Denver Broncos sacks quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter of the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 27, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DENVER, CO – NOVEMBER 27: Outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware #94 of the Denver Broncos sacks quarterback Alex Smith #11 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter of the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 27, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Despite the injuries, Ware has had a record-setting season, moving into eighth place on the NFL’s all-time sack list.

RELATED: Broncos Ware Among Sportsmanship Award Finalists

Cornerback Kayvon Webster (concussion), tight end A.J. Derby (concussion), safety T.J. Ward (concussion), defensive end Derek Wolfe (neck), and outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett also missed practice.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia