Broncos Ware In Doubt For Sunday

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Broncos linebacker DeMarcus Ware sat out of practice Wednesday.
“His back’s bothering him,” head coach Gary Kubiak said. “Getting him looked at right here and we’ll have to make a decision here at some point. Something he’s been playing through and it’s just bothering him a little more than normal right now.”
Ware missed five games already this year due to injury, including a broken right arm.
Despite the injuries, Ware has had a record-setting season, moving into eighth place on the NFL’s all-time sack list.
Cornerback Kayvon Webster (concussion), tight end A.J. Derby (concussion), safety T.J. Ward (concussion), defensive end Derek Wolfe (neck), and outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett also missed practice.