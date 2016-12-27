Fire At Chili’s Snarls Traffic, Takes 5 Hours To Put Out

December 27, 2016 10:35 PM
Filed Under: Littleton, Highlands Ranch, Littleton Fire-Rescue, Chili's, South Metro Fire and Rescue, rapahoe County

By Stan Bush

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Traffic was disrupted by a fire that gutted a Chili’s restaurant in Highlands Ranch on Tuesday.

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue / Twitter)

(credit: South Metro Fire Rescue/Twitter)

Littleton Fire says a roofing company was making repairs when workers noticed fire and failed to put it out with an extinguisher. The building was evacuated with nearly 60 people inside. No one was hurt.

“We were in the car and then a huge billow … and flames came and they poured water on it and flames came out the door,” said Traci Klumb, a witness.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Fire crews worked for hours to extinguish the fire.

Ladder companies struggled to douse the flames that had cut through the building’s roof. The C-470 exit at University Boulevard was closed during rush hour due to heavy smoke and the emergency response.

Traffic resumed to normal operations five hours after the fire started.

A cause is still not known.

Stan Bush is a general assignment reporter at CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 10. Read his bio and follow him on Twitter @StanBushTV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia