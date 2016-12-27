Fire At Chili’s Snarls Traffic, Takes 5 Hours To Put Out

By Stan Bush
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – Traffic was disrupted by a fire that gutted a Chili’s restaurant in Highlands Ranch on Tuesday.
Littleton Fire says a roofing company was making repairs when workers noticed fire and failed to put it out with an extinguisher. The building was evacuated with nearly 60 people inside. No one was hurt.
“We were in the car and then a huge billow … and flames came and they poured water on it and flames came out the door,” said Traci Klumb, a witness.
Fire crews worked for hours to extinguish the fire.
Ladder companies struggled to douse the flames that had cut through the building’s roof. The C-470 exit at University Boulevard was closed during rush hour due to heavy smoke and the emergency response.
Traffic resumed to normal operations five hours after the fire started.
A cause is still not known.
