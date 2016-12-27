Broncos QB Lynch Waits In The Wings

Three weeks later, he said Siemian needed to turn his big numbers into wins after losing his first two starts after the Week 11 bye.

The Broncos’ 0-4 mark in Siemian’s post-bye starts cannot be laid solely at his feet, but on Sunday night he was at least partially culpable, posting season-long lows in passer rating, yardage per attempt and completion percentage.

With poor recent form, Siemian’s quarterback rating has dropped to 83.9, placing him 26th of 39 passers with at least 100 attempts this year. Siemian has not thrown a touchdown pass in eight quarters, and the offense as a whole has just two touchdowns and 23 points in its last 12 quarters of play.

“He would be the first one to tell you he has to play a hell of a lot better than he did, but that’s across the board,” Kubiak said of Siemian’s worst game. “There are a lot of places we have to play a lot better than we did.”

Kubiak did add that he was not ready to make his final evaluation of Siemian’s first season as the starter.

“I’m not through. Let me push through this week,” Kubiak said. “We have another game to play and let’s stay focused on that, but he’s a good kid. I think there have been some positives. Let’s see. Let’s finish up here and we’ll get started on stuff like that.”

— Will Paxton Lynch start Week 17?

Kubiak said he had not made a decision as of Monday afternoon, citing the late-night return of his team from its loss at Kansas City. The Broncos didn’t land back at Denver International Airport until after 2 a.m. MST, and Kubiak opted to give his team a day off Monday.

Siemian has struggled since returning from a sprained left foot. Lynch is 1-1 in two starts; he also played most of the Week 4 win at Tampa Bay after Siemian suffered a sprained left shoulder.

When asked about the drawbacks of playing Lynch next Sunday, Kubiak remained non-committal.

“There’s no drawbacks to anything. I think what I have to do is sit down here and see where we’re at as a team and get some good direction. That direction is going to come from some of the health of this football team,” Kubiak said. “We’ll see. We’ll see what happens. I just don’t want to sit here and try to talk that one way or another today.”

But whether Lynch starts or merely comes in off the bench, the Broncos’ rotation at many positions could look different Sunday, thanks to injuries and a desire to see young players in action.

“As far as playing, I’d like to sit here and say that we’ll play everybody,” Kubiak said.