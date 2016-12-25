Defending Champs Eliminated From Playoffs In Ugly Christmas Day Loss

December 25, 2016 9:53 PM
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CBS4) – The Broncos won’t have a chance to go for a Super Bowl repeat after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

The 33-10 loss eliminated Denver from playoff contention.

Running back Justin Forsett #20 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball across the goal line for a touchdown during the 1st half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on December 25, 2016 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)

Running back Justin Forsett of the Denver Broncos carries the ball across the goal line for a touchdown during the 1st half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. (credit: Reed Hoffmann/Getty Images)

The Broncos (8-7) still have a chance to try for their 29th winning season in franchise history when they face the Oakland Raiders at home next Sunday afternoon. The Raiders will be without quarterback Derek Carr.

Sunday’s loss was the third consecutive game in which the Broncos have scored 10 points or less.

