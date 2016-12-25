Defending Champs Eliminated From Playoffs In Ugly Christmas Day Loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CBS4) – The Broncos won’t have a chance to go for a Super Bowl repeat after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.
The 33-10 loss eliminated Denver from playoff contention.
The Broncos (8-7) still have a chance to try for their 29th winning season in franchise history when they face the Oakland Raiders at home next Sunday afternoon. The Raiders will be without quarterback Derek Carr.
Sunday’s loss was the third consecutive game in which the Broncos have scored 10 points or less.