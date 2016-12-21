‘Scaring People’: Perlmutter Responds To Energy Survey

By Jeff Todd

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– After what they’re calling a “witch hunt,” two U.S. Representatives from Colorado are letting president-elect Donald Trump know they’re not happy with transition policies.

“This was going to start scaring people and really stymie some good work,” said Congressman Ed Perlmutter, a Democrat representing Golden. “We don’t want to see any witch hunt in any department.”

The response from Perlmutter and Rep. Diana DeGette, also a Democrat, joined 24 other House Democrats who sent a letter to Trump Tower expressing their outrage about a survey given to Department of Energy employees.

Many of the 74 questions circled around climate change scientists and those responsible for climate regulations.

“Just to do this broad approach that we’re looking for you and we’re going to find you reminds you of the McCarthy days,” said Perlmutter who is on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee.

Perlmutter says he’s also interested in protecting the 1,700 employees at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

“Just the jobs aspect of this thing alone is really important. The science is really important, but then the threatening element of this to public servants that’s not right either,” said Perlmutter.

The Trump Transition Team backed off the questionnaire, which Perlmutter says is a start.

“We just have too many jobs that are attached to renewable energy and energy efficiency. There’s a whole spectrum of things we’re going to have to watch closely, whether it’s civil rights, or science issues, or infrastructure,” he said.

