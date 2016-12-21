‘Scaring People’: Perlmutter Responds To Energy Survey

December 21, 2016 9:38 AM
Filed Under: Department Of Energy, Diana DeGette, Donald Trump, Ed Perlmutter, Golden, National Renewable Energy Laboratory

By Jeff Todd

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– After what they’re calling a “witch hunt,” two U.S. Representatives from Colorado are letting president-elect Donald Trump know they’re not happy with transition policies.

“This was going to start scaring people and really stymie some good work,” said Congressman Ed Perlmutter, a Democrat representing Golden. “We don’t want to see any witch hunt in any department.”

NREL in Golden (credit: CBS)

NREL in Golden (credit: CBS)

The response from Perlmutter and Rep. Diana DeGette, also a Democrat, joined 24 other House Democrats who sent a letter to Trump Tower expressing their outrage about a survey given to Department of Energy employees.

Many of the 74 questions circled around climate change scientists and those responsible for climate regulations.

“Just to do this broad approach that we’re looking for you and we’re going to find you reminds you of the McCarthy days,” said Perlmutter who is on the House Science, Space and Technology Committee.

CBS4's Jeff Todd interviews Rep. Ed Perlmutter (credit: CBS)

CBS4’s Jeff Todd interviews Rep. Ed Perlmutter (credit: CBS)

Perlmutter says he’s also interested in protecting the 1,700 employees at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

“Just the jobs aspect of this thing alone is really important. The science is really important, but then the threatening element of this to public servants that’s not right either,” said Perlmutter.

The Trump Transition Team backed off the questionnaire, which Perlmutter says is a start.

US President-elect Donald Trump speaks to the press following a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on November 10, 2016 / AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

US President-elect Donald Trump speaks to the press following a meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell at the Capitol in Washington, DC, on November 10, 2016 / AFP / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

“We just have too many jobs that are attached to renewable energy and energy efficiency. There’s a whole spectrum of things we’re going to have to watch closely, whether it’s civil rights, or science issues, or infrastructure,” he said.

National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in Golden (credit: CBS)

National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in Golden (credit: CBS)

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

2016 Year In Review
Weather App
Send A News Tip

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia