Grinning Grinches Rip Off At-Risk Adult

By Tom Mustin

DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver are looking for two men who befriended an at-risk senior citizen, and then burglarized her home.

“Horror and shock and sadness,” neighbor Carolyn Corre said.

Neighbors near the Brookdale Senior Living center at Tamarac Square want justice.

“You hate to not trust anybody, but it’s coming to that, I’m sorry to say,” Corre told CBS4’s Tom Mustin.

On Dec. 11, an at-risk resident in her 80s had been shopping near Tamarac and Hampden Avenue. Police say two men — one wearing a distinctive Chicago White Sox jacket — befriended her and offered to drive her home. She agreed.

Surveillance cameras caught a shot of the woman as the men walked her in to her apartment. Inside they distracted her and stole several items.

“I feel horrible for her. I’m just glad she didn’t get physically get hurt,” said neighbor Pam Hamilton.

Hamilton said seniors can be an easy target.

“I know, being elderly, that I will trust people. Sometimes that I know I shouldn’t. But in the era I grew up in, I don’t want to be mean or rude, and you get taken advantage of,” Hamilton said.

Corre agreed.

“It’s sad. You want to trust that these young guys that want to help you. It’s just a horrible story. They ought to be ashamed of themselves,” she said.

As the search for the grinning Grinches intensifies, Hamilton said she has one wish this holiday season.

“That they go to jail. That’s where they belong. Because I’m sure they’re out there doing it to other people,” Hamilton said.

Police said the bogus good Samaritans may have been driving a white pick-up truck and detectives are concerned they may strike again.

