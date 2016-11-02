Police: EMT Missing For 3 Months ‘Just Vanished’

By Tom Mustin

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The trail has grown cold in the disturbing disappearance of 25-year-old Eric Pracht.

“Very troubling and very unusual. It’s like he just vanished,” Steve Davis with Lakewood PD told CBS4’s Tom Mustin.

On July 22, the Park County EMT left a party at his Lakewood condo, barefoot, after a heated argument.

He told his fiance, Preety Lal, he’d be right back.

“So he just went on a walk to take a breather, cool down. Said he’s be back in a minute and never showed,” said Lal.

Search crews and K9 units scoured the nearby Green Mountain area, but came up empty.

Now more than three months after his mysterious disappearance, leads are still coming in daily; all have been dead ends.

“Georgetown, Red Rocks, Thornton, even as far north as Cheyenne, but so far none of the tips have panned out,” said Davis.

Davis says detectives are still working the case, but don’t have a lot to go on, “No activity on his bank account, credit card or cell phone. He left his car here so he doesn’t even have that. Our people are really at a dead end.”

Co-workers say Pracht had always been friendly and responsible. His family recently put up flyers offering a ten thousand dollar reward for information.

Davis says theories that Pracht “wanted” to disappear don’t hold up.

“He didn’t t take any clothing, any money, anything that would make you think he wanted to leave.”

And with nowhere to turn, Eric’s father, Randy Pracht, is hoping for a miracle.

“Eric, if you getting this, please get a hold of us. there’s a lot of people missing you,” said Randy Pracht.

Anyone with information about Pracht’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at (303) 987-7111.

