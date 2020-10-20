CSU Was Awarded A $75,000 Grant For Pet CancerThe money will be used for the universities pet cancer fund.

Boulder County Targets Underserved Community In Coronavirus Testing Outreach ProgramBoulder County is working with a testing developer and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to make sure everyone has access to free and readily-available COVID-19 testing. The coordinated effort specifically targets the underserved and at-risk populations in Boulder County.

Shifting Winds In CalWood Fire Forces Evacuation For Lyons Park Estates ResidentsThe CalWood Fire has forced a mandatory evacuation for people living in Lyons Park Estates. Deputies with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office are going door-to-door to make sure no one is left behind.

Triple A Colorado Urges Drivers To Winterize Vehicles Now, Before Snow FallsWith the change in weather headed to Colorado this weekend, Triple A is warning drivers to winterize their vehicles now before the cold and snow hit.

Boulder Fugitive Gary Allen Baker Arrested In South CarolinaA fugitive from Boulder on the run from domestic violence charges for the past two months was finally tracked down thousands of miles away. Gary Allen Baker was arrested in Hilton Head, South Carolina after a pursuit and standoff.

'Joyous News': Gov. Jared Polis Reacts To Pope's Stance On Same-Sex Relationships Colorado Gov. Jared Polis shared support for Pope Francis' statement on LGBTQ Catholics. In a documentary released Wednesday, the pope endorsed civil unions for the first time as pope, and said in an interview for the film that, “Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God.”

Making Stride Against Breast Cancer Walk Takes On New LookThe American Cancer Society is doing a month of fundraising fun instead of one big walk.

Funeral Services For Det. Curt Holland Announced by Commerce City PoliceThe Commerce City Police Department announced Wednesday that funeral services for Det. Curt Holland will be a private event for family and friends.

Jared Polis In The Top 10 In Survey Of Country's Best Governors From Conservative Think TankGov. Jared Polis is the ninth-best sitting governor in the United States according to new rankings released by conservative think tank the American Legislative Exchange Council.

Cold Fronts Set To Bring Wind First And Then The Snow

A New Mural At The Boys And Girls Club On 8th And Inca Is Meant To InspireA collaboration between the Boys and Girls Club and Yasso yogurt is bringing a new mural to one club location to inspire and bring together the community.

Security Guard Matthew Dolloff’s Lawyer: Evidence Of Self-Defense In Denver ShootingA lawyer representing security guard Matthew Dolloff told a Denver judge Wednesday that there was “obvious evidence of self-defense” in the Oct. 10 fatal shooting of Lee Keltner. The shooting happened during opposing right- and left-leaning rallies downtown.

Boulder, Denver Metro Area Drivers Urged To Limit DrivingDrivers are asked to limit driving to keep air pollution caused by wildfires from getting worse.

Gov. Jared Polis Extends Eviction Moratorium For Those Impacted By CoronavirusThose who can prove a financial hardship due to coronavirus will be exempt from eviction, at least until the end of the year.

Deer Tangled In Sports Net In Black Forest Cut Free By Colorado Parks And WildlifeColorado Parks and Wildlife officers had to tranquilize the deer to cut it free.

Hire Heroes USA Hosts Virtual Career FairThe virtual career fair is Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

'I Found A Camera In My Bedroom': Female Denver Firefighter Testifies In Hidden Camera TrialLt. Daniel Flesner is on trial for invasion of privacy for sexual gratification and tampering with physical evidence.

Boulder County Lifts Additional Restrictions On Gatherings For 18-22 Year OldsBoulder County has lifted additional restrictions on gatherings of only 2 people, now it's in line with the state guidelines of 10 people.

Some School Districts May Return To Remote Learning For The Rest Of The SemesterSome school districts in Colorado are considering returning to remote learning for grades 6-12 for the remainder of the fall semester due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

Broncos Country Complains Less Than Most NFL Fanbases, Survey FindsIn a recent survey, Broncos fans were found to be among the fan bases that complain the least in the NFL.

VIDEO: Mountain Lion 'Stalked' Hunter In Colorado ForestA Colorado man out hunting elk on Sunday was shocked when he realized something else may have been hunting him. A mountain lion was watching him from about 20 yards away -- and he captured the encounter on video.

CBS4 News Update, 10-21-20

Fire Danger To Potential Snow Storm

Churches Win Federal Court Decision Against Two Of State's COVID-19 MandatesIn what was called a victory for religious freedom, a federal court judge's decision means congregants at Colorado churches will no longer be required to wear masks or limit their numbers as required by the governor's COVID-19 mandates.

