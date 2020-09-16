Boulder Valley School District Suing E-Cigarette Makers For Targeting StudentsThe Boulder Valley School District filed a lawsuit against e-cigarette makers JUUL and Altria this week for "deceptive and misleading youth targeting and devastating injuries." Katie Johnston reports.

38 minutes ago

Denver Police: Antonio Black Bear Had Replica Of Glock Handgun When Killed By OfficersThe man shot and killed by Denver police officers near West High School last week had an Airsoft gun that was a replica of a Glock handgun, investigators said.

2 hours ago

NFL Picks Week 2: AFC WestCBS Denver sports anchor Michael Spencer breaks down NFL Week 2 matchups in the AFC West, as the Denver Broncos face the Steelers in Pittsburgh, and the Kansas City Chiefs look to take down the Los Angeles Chargers. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

Double Shooting In Commerce City Investigated As Possible Road RageA double shooting in Commerce City appears to be a possible case of road rage.

4 hours ago

CBS4 News Update, 9-17-20CBS4 is Covering Colorado First

4 hours ago

More Smoke, More Unhealthy AirWatch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.

5 hours ago

David Lesh Charged With Entering Protected Area At Hanging LakeLesh faces multiple federal counts for walking on the log in Hanging Lake.

13 hours ago

Fort Collins Will Soon Be Under Mandatory Water RestrictionsStarting Oct. 1, no lawn watering and no car washing at home.

13 hours ago

Dozens Protest OSHA Fine Handed Down To JBS For Failure To Protect EmployeesThe fine levied by OSHA on JBS totaled $16,615.

13 hours ago

Mandatory Quarantine Ordered For Nuisance Property In Boulder After Coronavirus SpikeBoulder says several other properties are being closely monitored.

13 hours ago

Despite Opportunity For Fall Football, Denver Public Schools Prefers Spring SeasonCHSAA voted to approve the variance granted for some high school sports.

13 hours ago

CHSAA Votes On Variance To Play Some Outdoor Sports NowSome high school sports, like football, were set for spring.

13 hours ago

Wild African Dogs Celebrate Birthday At Denver Zoo"Mama Tilly" turned 8 years old this week and celebrated with her pups.

16 hours ago

Steamboat Ski Resort Prepares For Ski Season Amid PandemicThose with a pass can access the mountain, there are no walk-up ticket sales.

16 hours ago

Attack Ad Against Senate Candidate John HickenlooperCBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd gives the ad a Reality Check.

16 hours ago

Day Of Service Bingo Card Promotes Sense Of CommunityXcel Energy's Day Of Service continues through Saturday.

16 hours ago

Colorado Department Of Labor And Employment Plagued By Technical ProblemsColoradans entitled to extra $300/week can't get through to get the money.

16 hours ago

Arapahoe High School Student Tests Positive For CoronavirusThat means 4 teachers and 30 students will be quarantined for 2 weeks.

16 hours ago

Colorado State University Mountain Campus Spared By Cameron Peak FireThe fire has burned dozens of properties, but missed the CSU Mountain Campus.

16 hours ago

Denver Nuggets Fans Miss Cheering Their Team Onto VictoryThe Nuggets are playing in Florida and the Pepsi Center is empty.

16 hours ago

High School Football May Still Be Played This Fall In ColoradoThe state will conditionally approve CHSAA's request to make certain outdoor sports available this fall.

17 hours ago

Denver Police Shoot, Kill Man Near Colorado Boulevard & IliffOfficers recovered a loaded Glock 17 semi-automatic handgun at the scene.

17 hours ago

JBS Meat Plant Union Workers Protest Outside OSHA OfficesThey claim regulators didn't go far enough when JBS workers started dying of coronavirus.

17 hours ago

Poudre School District Moves To Hybrid Learning ModelECE will go back full-time on Oct. 5, others will shift to hybrid learning.

17 hours ago