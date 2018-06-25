Xfinity Monday Live
On Xfinity Monday Live Tonight!Denver Nugget Michael Porter Jr. is tonight's special guest. Watch Xfinity Monday Live on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!
LeBron James Coming To Denver? Not Such A Crazy Idea, Says BoykinsEarl Boykins made national headlines when he said he thought there was a "35-40 percent chance" that the Nuggets could land LeBron James.
'I Missed Coaching:' McCaffrey Looks Forward To Leading Valor ChristianEd McCaffrey, who accepted the Valor coaching job in February, will coach his son Luke who is entering his senior season at Valor and will be the team’s starting quarterback.
Buffs Coach MacIntyre Expects 'Another Excellent Year' For QB MontezCoach Mike MacIntyre is preparing for his sixth season as the head coach in Boulder, and is coming off a 5-7 season in 2017.
DU's Troy Terry Goes Pro, Calls First 2 Games In The Pros 'Surreal'Troy Terry, who finished his career at DU after his junior season, represented the United States at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang.
Broncos Rookie Wide Receivers Hope To Get Out & Enjoy ColoradoCourtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton are deep in the playbook right now, but they're looking forward to their break before camp.
Despite Some Nerves, Bobo Excited For Upcoming Rams SeasonMike Bobo is entering his fourth season with the Rams and has a 21-18 record as a head coach.
Schlereth: Broncos Addressed 'Leadership Vacuum' In DraftThe NFL Draft is over and the Broncos picked six offensive players and four defensive players.
DU's 'Unselfishness' Pleases Lacrosse Coach TierneyThe DU Pioneers are 10-2 this season and are currently ranked in the top five in the country. They’ve won six straight games.
Gwozdecky: 'Patience' Avalanche Coach, GM Have Showed Is ImpressiveValor Christian High School hockey coach George Gwozdecky said the patience demonstrated over the past two seasons by the general manager and head coach of the Colorado Avalanche is impressive.
Gallup Keeps Smiling As He Visits NFL Teams Before DraftFormer CSU Rams wide receiver Michael Gallup, who just finished his college career, is likely to be an early-round draft pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Hanzlik: Nuggets Murray Showing He Has 'Ice In His Veins'Former Nuggets player and head coach Bill Hanzlik thinks second year player Jamal Murray has been very impressive as the team fights for a playoff spot down the stretch.