DU's Troy Terry Goes Pro, Calls First 2 Games In The Pros 'Surreal' Troy Terry, who finished his career at DU after his junior season, represented the United States at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang.

Broncos Rookie Wide Receivers Hope To Get Out & Enjoy Colorado Courtland Sutton and DaeSean Hamilton are deep in the playbook right now, but they're looking forward to their break before camp.

Despite Some Nerves, Bobo Excited For Upcoming Rams Season Mike Bobo is entering his fourth season with the Rams and has a 21-18 record as a head coach.

Schlereth: Broncos Addressed 'Leadership Vacuum' In Draft The NFL Draft is over and the Broncos picked six offensive players and four defensive players.

DU's 'Unselfishness' Pleases Lacrosse Coach Tierney The DU Pioneers are 10-2 this season and are currently ranked in the top five in the country. They’ve won six straight games.

Gwozdecky: 'Patience' Avalanche Coach, GM Have Showed Is Impressive Valor Christian High School hockey coach George Gwozdecky said the patience demonstrated over the past two seasons by the general manager and head coach of the Colorado Avalanche is impressive.

Gallup Keeps Smiling As He Visits NFL Teams Before DraftFormer CSU Rams wide receiver Michael Gallup, who just finished his college career, is likely to be an early-round draft pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.