Denver Mayoral Election
Lisa Calderon Wants To Create More Affordable Denver In Bid For MayorThe newest candidate for Mayor of Denver kicked off her campaign with a news conference in City Park on Wednesday. Lisa Calderon hopes to become Denver's first female mayor.
Lisa Calderon Enters Denver Mayor's RaceLisa Calderon with the Colorado Latino Forum announced her run for mayor Monday morning.
Mayor Hancock Responds To Penfield Tate’s Run For Denver MayorMayor Michael Hancock says his attention is on running the city and the midterm elections in November.
Attorney Penfield Tate Joins Race For Mayor Of DenverPenfield Tate is a former state lawmaker, attorney and long-time Democratic analyst for Colorado Public Television12 and CBS4.