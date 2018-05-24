Menu
Sutton Had To Adjust To Catch Touchdown Pass From Sanders
Courtland Sutton said the fantastic trick play against the Cardinals which had Emmanuel Sanders throwing him a touchdown pass was something the team had practiced extensively.
4 Fun Things To Do This Weekend
From pumpkin hunting to a spooky speakeasy, here are fun Halloween happenings for this weekend.
Matthew Shepard Laid To Rest 20 Years After He Was Killed For Being Gay
Matthew Shepard was finally laid to rest Friday at the Washington National Cathedral 20 years after being killed by two men because he was gay.
After Serving Chicken For Decades, White Fence Farm To Close
The founder of the iconic Colorado dining institution White Fence Farm told CBS4 he was heartbroken to learn his old business was closing its doors.
FULL FORECAST
Latest Weather
Hurricane Walaka Virtually Wipes Small Hawaiian Island Off Map
The storm hit as a Category 3 but had peaked as a powerful Category 5 just two days prior.
Latest Colorado Weather Forecast: Weekend Warm Up, Watching Storm For Next Week
High pressure west of Colorado will move east through the weekend allowing for mostly sunny, dry, and warmer than normal weather virtually statewide.
Oct. 1997 Blizzard Buried Eastern Colorado 21 Years Ago Today
It's still one of the worst storms on record for the area.
Latest Broncos
Broncos Insist They're Focused On Football, Not Noise
After relishing in their rout in Arizona last week, the Denver Broncos have found themselves dealing with trade rumors, Halloween party poopers, a backup quarterback's arrest and the owner's family's fight being played out in public thanks to a lawsuit.
WATCH: Von Miller Posts Video Of Now-Infamous Halloween Party
Video has emerged of Von Miller's Halloween party held at the Gothic Theatre, site of former Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly's arrest.
Avalanche
Avalanche Fall To Lightning In Goaltender Showdown At Pepsi Center
Andrei Vasilevskiy outperformed Semyon Varlamov in a goaltender showdown as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Colorado Avalanche 1-0.
Nuggets
Monte Morris Scores Career-Best As NBA Career Takes Off
As Morris’ minutes continue to increase during his second season with Denver, he scored a career-high 20 points to go with seven assists and three steals.
Rockies
Rockies Season Ticket Holders Will Pay More For 2019 Season
The price for Rockies season tickets are going up for the 2019 season.
Top Spots
Top Spots Around Denver
Denver's 4 Favorite Food Trucks (That Won't Break The Bank)
Take a look at the best affordable food trucks in Denver.
3,000 Carved Pumpkins Enhance Halloween Experience At 'Pumpkin Nights'
The Adams County Fairgrounds have been transformed into acres of pumpkins for an interactive event called Pumpkin Nights.
4 Fun Things To Do This Weekend
From pumpkin hunting to a spooky speakeasy, here are fun Halloween happenings for this weekend.
Museum's Exhibit Brings Cuba Alive Right In City Park
The Denver Museum of Nature & Science has a new exhibit on Cuba. It's a chance to explore the vibrant, time-locked culture.
Justin Timberlake Moves Planned Denver Concert Up 1 Day
Justin Timberlake is postponing a concert as he recovers his bruised vocal cords, and as a result his upcoming Denver show is being moved up a day.
Beautiful Weekend Ahead Of Next Storm
Watch Meteorologist Chris Spears' forecast.
