It’s time get up on your feet, get that head shakin’ and sing along to songs like, “Proud Mary,” “You Can’t Hurt Love,” and many more! Beehive is The 60’s Musical that pays tribute to the women who made the music of the 60’s so special.

Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show on either April 3rd, April 4th or April 5th.

Hurry! The contest is from March 11th-March 18th.

If you want to make sure that you see this musical, buy your tickets here.