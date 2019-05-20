TRAFFIC ALERT
Rock slide in Glenwood Canyon forces major Interstate 70 closure
Menu
Sports
Denver Broncos
Denver Nuggets
Colorado Rockies
Colorado Avalanche
Xfinity Monday Live
CBS Sports HQ
More >
Top Spots
Latest Contests
CBS4 News Team
CBS4 Program Guide
CBS4 Sponsored Events
CBS4 Future Leaders
Videos
VIDEO: Dancing In The Snow While Stuck In Traffic In Colorado
This video was shot on Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Denver.
46 minutes ago
Colorado's Glenwood Canyon Closed After Rock Slide
A rock slide is causing a major traffic problem on Interstate 70 on Colorado's Western Slope.
2 hours ago
CBS4 News Update 05-21-19
CBS4 is Covering Colorado First
3 hours ago
Still Feeling And Looking Like Winter
Watch Ashton Altieri's forecast.
3 hours ago
News
All News
Local
Together 4 Colorado
Politics
Business
Entertainment
Investigates
HealthWatch
Links & Info
Latest Headlines
Summit County Man Dies While Skiing To Backcountry Lodge
Authorities say a Colorado man died while skiing to a popular backcountry lodge to meet some friends for a celebration of his 21st birthday.
Man Who Fell 100 Feet To Death In Colorado Canyon Identified
Authorities have released the name of a climber who fell to his death in a Colorado canyon.
STEM School Highlands Ranch Seniors Graduate Weeks After Fatal Attack At School
Seniors from a Colorado high school where a student was killed trying to stop a shooting nearly two weeks ago graduated Monday.
News Photos
May Snow Storm Breaks Branches Around Denver
Weather
Denver Weather
CBS4 Cams
Weather Watchers
Share Photos
School Closings
Weather App
Weather Visits
Watch Forecast
Heavy Snow For High Country
Watch Lauren Whitney's forecast
17 hours ago
Colorado's Weather Center
Denver Weather: City Sees Biggest Late May Snow In 44 Years
As of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Denver had officially received 3.4 inches of snow. That's the most snow measured this late in the season since May 29, 1975 when 5.6 inches hit the city.
Denver Weather: Snowstorm Snaps Tree Branches, Delays Flights
Heavy, wet snow fell overnight across the Denver metro area, snapping branches on trees and causing some delays at Denver International Airport.
Rock Slide In Glenwood Canyon Forces Major Interstate 70 Closure
A rock slide is causing a major traffic problem on Colorado's Western Slope.
Plants Planted Already? Here's How To Protect Them During Cold Rain & Snow
If you’ve already planted your garden this season there are a lot of things you can do to protect your investment.
Sports
Latest Sports
Catching On: Langley Switches From Cornerback To Receiver
At the exit interviews following the season, Brendan Langley brought his iPad with him for his meeting with Broncos boss John Elway. He wanted to convince Elway that receiver could be his best way to help the team.
Colorado Native Derrick White Looks Ahead After Spurs' Playoff Loss To Nuggets
Colorado's Derrick White former CU Buff is coming off his first full season in the NBA.
High School Coaching Icon Marc Johnson Reaches 800 Wins
A lot has changed at Cherry Creek High School in close to half a century, but Marc Johnson’s success, his remarkable legacy and his whistle have always been a constant.
Champ Bailey Elected To Broncos Ring Of Fame
The Denver Broncos have elected Champ Bailey to the team's Ring of Fame.
Tim Connelly To Remain With Denver Nuggets Front Office
Denver Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly is staying with the franchise, according to a source.
Colts Sign Former Broncos Backup Quarterback Chad Kelly
The Indianapolis Colts have signed former Broncos quarterback Chad Kelly.
Top Spots
Top Spots Around Denver
Explore The 5 Most Popular Spots In Denver's West Colfax Neighborhood
Spend an afternoon exploring West Colfax while grabbing a snack. Check out a premium florist for a gift to take home.=
Woodie Fisher Brings New American Fare To LoDo
Looking to get ahead of the crowd on hot new spots? Head to LoDo to check out this New American eatery.
Brew Crew: Here Are West Denver's Favorite Breweries
Denver is home to breweries of all tastes and sizes. You'll find a brewery to satisfy any beer taste.
Sweet treats: Here Are Five Points' Favorite Ice Creameries
Sometimes all you need is ice cream but a trip to the store just won't do. Check out this extra special ice cream you'll find in Five Points.
New University Park Japanese Spot Tatsu Izakaya Opens Its Doors
Ready to try something new when it comes to sushi and ramen? Check out this new Japanese-style pub in University Park.
Explore The 5 Top Restaurants In Denver's Berkeley Neighborhood
One Denver neighborhood offers a host of culinary treats. Check out Berkeley to find everything from biscuits and gravy to tofu tacos.
Video
VIDEO: Dancing In The Snow While Stuck In Traffic In Colorado
This video was shot on Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Denver.
46 minutes ago
Colorado's Glenwood Canyon Closed After Rock Slide
A rock slide is causing a major traffic problem on Interstate 70 on Colorado's Western Slope.
2 hours ago
Still Feeling And Looking Like Winter
Watch Ashton Altieri's forecast.
3 hours ago
Colorado Snowstorm Snaps Tree Branches, Delays Flights
Heavy, wet snow fell overnight across the Denver metro area, snapping branches on trees and causing some delays at Denver International Airport.
3 hours ago
Help Denver Zoo Name Its Baby Sloth
The Linne’s two-toed sloth born on April 11 is a boy -- and you can help choose its name!
12 hours ago
CBSN
Contests & More
More From CBS4
Station Info
Contests
Links & Info
CBS4 Program Guide
CBS4 Sponsored Events
News Team
CBS4
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
10:00 AM
The Price Is Right
11:00 AM
The Young and the Restless
12:00 PM
CBS4 News at Noon
12:30 PM
The Bold and the Beautiful
1:00 PM
The Talk
View All Programs
CBS4, “AEG Goo Goo Dolls and Train Ticket Giveaway”
Sponsored By
Enter for your chance to see Goo Goo Dolls and Train! Hurry, the contest is from May 27th-May 31st.