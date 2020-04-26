'I Just Feel Violated': Burglaries On The Rise Across Denver Metro AreaIn Arvada, homeowner Sarah Burgett says a thief stole $20,000 worth of merchandise from her garage while she and her family were sleeping upstairs in the early morning hours on Easter Sunday.

Thousands Of Denver Metro Area Students Still Not Participating In Remote LearningThere are still thousands of students around the metro who haven't been engaging in remote learning. In Brighton 27J alone, schools across the district have been unable to contact 1,866 students.

‘We Will See More Deaths’: Colorado Doctor On Opening Economy Too SoonAs citizens and politicians in Colorado and around the nation debate when to lift stay-at-home orders, a Colorado public health expert says reopening the state’s economy now “will cost people their lives.”

'People Are Very Fearful': Mental Health Seminar Draws 13,000 ColoradansAn administrator at the Aurora Mental Health Center was was surprised by how many people participated in a telephone town hall on mental and public health.

New Coronavirus Hospital Discharge Data Shows Stay-At-Home Order Flattening The Curve"The rate of the number of cases is decreasing. There’s still more cases, but the rate of increase has decreased, and the rate of discharge is increasing," explained Dr. Richard Zane, UCHealth's Chief Innovation Officer and Head of Emergency Medicine. "So, that’s great news.”

Coronavirus Study: One Million 'Citizen Scientists' WantedThe only qualifications for becoming a 'Citizen Scientist' are being over 18 and owning a smartphone.

'Goggles For Docs': Your Used Ski Gear Can Help Frontline Workers Fighting CoronavirusChristy Sports stores are collecting used ski goggles to pass along to doctors and nurses who are lacking personal protective equipment, or PPE.

Colorado Emergency Room Visits Drop During Coronavirus Pandemic: Some Health Care Workers See Pay CutsWith stay at home orders in place, there are few car accidents and few of the common mishaps that would typically bring patients to the emergency rooms. Doctors say the drop is also fueled by a fear of coming to an emergency room and contracting coronavirus.

Colorado Doctors, Hospitals Still Short On Coronavirus Tests: 'We’ve Been Begging For Tests'Colorado doctors and hospitals say they still only have enough supplies to test a fraction of those who should be tested.

Coronavirus In Colorado: Shutdown Causes Drop In Child Abuse ReportingThe shutdown has caused a domino effect, leading to fewer child abuse cases getting reported, CBS4 has learned. That's because there are fewer eyes on children right now, since they're staying at home for school and aren't attending any after-school activities.

Denver Doctor Prescribing Controversial Hydroxychloroquine To Patients Says Symptoms Reversed 'In A Day Or Two'A Denver family physician has been prescribing a controversial medication to his patients, sick with coronavirus, and believes it is yielding positive results.