Kroger Is Reporting 30% Increase In Sales
Kroger is reporting a 30% increase in sales in March due to people stocking up for coronavirus.
6 minutes ago
Number Of Travelers Going Through Security At DIA Down 90%
The number of travelers going through security at DIA is down 90% compared to last year due to coronavirus.
9 minutes ago
Denver-Based Petroleum Company Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection
A "severe downturn" in oil and has prices has caused a Denver-based petroleum company to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
12 minutes ago
Air Force Academy Has Moved Graduation Date To April 18
The Air Force Academy has moved their graduation up 6 weeks to April 18.
15 minutes ago
Spring Today, Winter Tomorrow!
Watch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.
5 hours ago
Colorado's Weather Center
Pollen Season Arrives In Colorado: Know Differences Between Allergy Symptoms And Coronavirus
Allergies mostly affect the eyes, nose and skin since these are the areas most exposed to pollen.
Colorado Weather: Temporary Fire Ban Issued For Unincorporated Jefferson County
The Stage 1 Fire Restrictions are in effect until further notice due to dry conditions being experienced across the county.
Denver Weather: Get Ready For A 50 Degree Temperature Drop! Plus A Little Snow
Wednesday will be another warm spring day with high temperatures reaching near 70 degrees in the metro area. Then a potent cold front arrives Wednesday night.
Large 6.5 Earthquake Rocks Central Idaho Late Tuesday, Shaking Felt In Colorado
The earthquake was centered 78 miles to the northeast of Boise near Cape Horn Mountain.
Latest Sports
'Didn't Get Numbers We Were Expecting For Multi-Year Deal': Denver Broncos Defensive Lineman Shelby Harris Discusses NFL Free Agency
Denver Broncos defensive lineman joined CBS4's Michael Spencer for a conversation about free agency, the upcoming season and life at home.
'Things Are Going To Hurt More' Without Fans For NXT Superstar Keith Lee
Keith Lee will be defending his NXT North American championship without a live audience, which is strange for pro wrestling, which feeds off of its fans' energy.
Broncos Preparing To Adjust NFL Draft Plans Due To Coronavirus
With the NFL Draft a little over three weeks away, the Denver Broncos are finalizing their draft board and adjusting to the way they go through the draft process.
WATCH: Rockies Players Thank Health Care Employees Working During Coronavirus Pandemic
A handful of Colorado Rockies took time to express their appreciation for the doctors and health care workers working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
NFL Approves Playoff Expansion, CBS To Air Extra Wild Card Game
With the playoff field expanding, CBS will add another game to its television slate.
Steven Montez, Former Colorado Buffaloes QB, Improves Footwork Prior To NFL Draft
Steven Montez, like all NFL Draft hopefuls, has seen his training regiment and workouts impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Is There a Way to Prevent Coronavirus?
In Colorado, experts are saying there may be a way for many people to better protect themselves, particularly those in higher risk groups.