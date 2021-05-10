AAPI Heritage Month
Denver Chefs Team Up To Fundraise For AAPI Causes: 'We Need To Do Something More'Three Denver chefs have teamed up to raise money and awareness for causes related to the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.
'Votercade' Organized By Asian And Pacific Islander Group Advocates For Voters’ RightsOn Saturday in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood, it seemed like a small group of people was getting ready for a small quiet event. They decorated their cars quietly for a “votercade.”
Asian American, Pacific Islander Community Pushes For Diversity, Inclusion While Some Call For Boycott Of 'The Villager'A statement released Thursday did issue an apology but activists say The Villager needs to demonstrate sincere regret and take steps to meet with community leaders to understand the depth of their anger.
Shootings In Atlanta Leave Some In Denver's Asian Community 'Really Disgusted'Asian Americans in Denver are stunned by the deadly shooting in Atlanta.