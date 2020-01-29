Aging Colorado is a partnership between CBS4 and Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG), supported with funding from the Rose Community Foundation.
Did you know Colorado has the 3rd fastest growing aging population in the country? It’s more important than ever to have easy access to resources, support and services. Aging Colorado is your resource for aging and living well – from transportation to housing options to caregiver support and more, we’re your one-stop shop!
With more than 40 years’ experience as the designated Area Agency on Aging (AAA) for the eight-county region, the Denver Regional Council of Government plans and provides comprehensive services to address the needs of the region’s population of older adults and people living with disabilities.
DRCOG connects older adults, people with disabilities and their caregivers and families with information and services to help them remain in their homes or maintain their quality of life in long-term facilities. Our resources spread far and wide. If you have a question, concern, or need counseling, we can help.
Network of Care is a comprehensive web directory with easy-to-use community service listings, a library on more than 40,000 health topics and a secure, electronic personal health record. Network of Care connects people with transportation programs, counseling services, helps people find meal and nutrition resources and assists with housing options, along with many other services.
The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) for Colorado provides older adults and adults with disabilities streamlined access to long-term services and supports to remain independent in the community. Information & Assistance and options counseling help individuals manage their health issues, remain independent and understand long-term care support and service options. Through the ARDC, DRCOG also offers Options Counseling, the Elder Refugee Program, the State Health Insurance Assistance Program, and Case Management aid.
Community resource specialists provide information and assistance by phone and email to older adults, people with disabilities and their families. Topics include referrals to local service providers, guidance and tips on accessing services. Using priorities outlined in its four-year Area Plan on Aging, DRCOG also funds community services for residents 60 and older.
The Denver Regional Council of Governments Area Agency on Aging is here to help with any questions. Contact us at 303.480.6700 for any questions or visit us at denverregion.co.networkofcare.org.