LIVERMORE, Colo. (CBS4) — The response to a wildfire being called the Halligan Fire near Halligan Reservoir in Livermore continued Tuesday. Livermore Fire Protection District tweeted the burn was at about 50 acres as of 8:45 a.m. and had not reach any containment, remaining at 0%.
On Tuesday, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office tweeted it had taken command and increased air and ground resources responding to the fire.
#HalliganFire2022 – LCSO has assumed command and additional air & ground resources are on the way. No structures threatened at this time. Updates will be provided throughout the day. https://t.co/KCENiTRODq
According to the fire district, the Halligan Fire was in very rugged terrain, where wildland firefighters were taking the lead. The initial response was in the north fork area of the reservoir, which is northwest of Livermore and west of Highway 287.
Since, the fire began Monday, there was no report of any threat to people or structures.
LFPD Crews are on scene of the #Halliganfire located on the north fork area of the reservoir. Crews will monitor the fire and begin air and ground operations in the morning with @LarimerSheriff Office wildlife firefighters. At this time no structures are threatened. pic.twitter.com/pBmRLYcFhn
LFPD crews are in route to report of smoke and fire on the area of the Halligan Reservoir pic.twitter.com/NaecmeUjds
