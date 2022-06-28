CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jack Lowenstein

LIVERMORE, Colo. (CBS4) — The response to a wildfire being called the Halligan Fire near Halligan Reservoir in Livermore continued Tuesday. Livermore Fire Protection District tweeted the burn was at about 50 acres as of 8:45 a.m. and had not reach any containment, remaining at 0%.

(credit: Livermore Fire)

On Tuesday, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office tweeted it had taken command and increased air and ground resources responding to the fire.

According to the fire district, the Halligan Fire was in very rugged terrain, where wildland firefighters were taking the lead. The initial response was in the north fork area of the reservoir, which is northwest of Livermore and west of Highway 287.

Since, the fire began Monday, there was no report of any threat to people or structures.

