DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police say one man was shot at a gas station near 9th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard on Monday. Police say the victim’s injuries do not appear to be life threatening.
Investigators say a suspect tried to steal the victim’s vehicle when he was getting gas. The suspect allegedly got inside the vehicle, but not in the driver’s seat. A second suspect in a separate vehicle ran into the victim’s vehicle, police say.
ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting in the area of 9th & Sheridan. One victim located, injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Investigators are working to develop suspect information. Updates posted to this thread when available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/Ni9v91gB3x
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 27, 2022
That’s when the victim was shot, but it’s not clear who pulled the trigger.
Further information about the suspects or crime were not released.