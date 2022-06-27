CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Denver News

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police say one man was shot at a gas station near 9th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard on Monday. Police say the victim’s injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Investigators say a suspect tried to steal the victim’s vehicle when he was getting gas. The suspect allegedly got inside the vehicle, but not in the driver’s seat. A second suspect in a separate vehicle ran into the victim’s vehicle, police say.

That’s when the victim was shot, but it’s not clear who pulled the trigger.

Further information about the suspects or crime were not released.

 

Danielle Chavira