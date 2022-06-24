GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – One of Colorado’s gems will reopen Saturday after suffering two summers of devastation. The Hanging Lake Trail was severely damaged by the Grizzly Creek Fire in 2020 and mudslides the following summer.
Gov. Jared Polis, along with Rep. Lauren Boebert, were joined by National Forest and U.S. Forest Service and Colorado Department of Transportation officials on Friday morning to announce the opening of the temporary Hanging Lake Trail in Glenwood Canyon.
“Today is really a major milestone,” said Polis. “This is really one of Colorado’s treasures. For residents of Colorado and also an economic driver for people who visit and spend money in our restaurants and stores in Glenwood and beyond.”
With $2.2 million in investments from a community impact grant from Great Outdoors Colorado, the trail will be reconstructed and restored to its bucket-list glamour. The design phase is expected to begin later this summer. The trail is also getting close to another $1 million in restoration help.
The temporary trail will lead to the picturesque aquamarine lake.
“Over the next few years we’ll build the new and improved trail that will hopefully last another 50 or 100 years,” said Polis.
Officials warn hikers the trail might be closed sporadically due to potential debris and flooding in the future. On Friday, the officials were scheduled to hike a portion of the temporary trail with members of the media but that was postponed because of flash flooding danger.
Tickets for reservations cost $12 per person.