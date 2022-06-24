DENVER (CBS4) – The Supreme Court has struck down Roe v. Wade, overturning the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide, and Colorado leaders have been quick to share reaction. The announcement on the Supreme Court Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision was released on Friday morning.

The Supreme Court ruled on Roe v. Wade in 1973, establishing that women have a right to get an abortion before a fetus could survive outside of its mother’s womb — typically around 24 weeks of pregnancy. After this time, states could choose to restrict abortion – as long as there were exceptions to preserve the life or health of a pregnant woman.

The Supreme Court ruling overturns Roe v. Wade, which means that states regain power to regulate abortion.

Colorado’s elected leaders reacted to the Supreme Court decision after it was announced.

Sen. Michael Bennet released the following statement: “In 1973, the Supreme Court ruled in Roe v. Wade that a woman’s choice about whether to have an abortion is a fundamental, Constitutional right. For half a century, courts have repeatedly upheld this decision as a bedrock of American law. Today, a radical majority of the Supreme Court demolished fifty years of legal precedent. This activist ruling strips women of their individual liberty to make intensely personal decisions about their bodies and futures, and eviscerates their Constitutionally protected rights to freedom and equality. This ruling is not the last word. In the months ahead, the American people have the opportunity to elect pro-choice majorities in the Congress and in state legislatures across the country to codify in law the fundamental right to choose.”

Rep. Diane DeGette, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, tweeted: “In overturning Roe, the Supreme Court has just stripped away the right of millions of women to control what happens to their own bodies. We will not stand idly by & allow the court to strip away our rights like this. We will continue to fight this with everything we’ve got!”

🚨 In overturning Roe, the Supreme Court has just stripped away the right of millions of women to control what happens to their own bodies. We will not stand idly by & allow the court to strip away our rights like this. We will continue to fight this with everything we’ve got! — Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) June 24, 2022

Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Republican who represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, tweeted: “LIFE WINS! Glory to God”

LIFE WINS! Glory to God 🙌 — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 24, 2022

Rep. Ken Buck, a Republican who represents Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, tweeted: “VICTORY for the unborn and JUSTICE for federalism at SCOTUS.”

VICTORY for the unborn and JUSTICE for federalism at SCOTUS. — Rep. Ken Buck (@RepKenBuck) June 24, 2022

Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, tweeted: “The right to privacy and control over our own bodies is not just law, it’s an American value. This ruling is backward and dangerous to American families. It’s time to join together with the vast majority of Americans — it is urgent now that we pass federal protections.”

Gov. Jared Polis tweeted: “I grew up hearing the triumphs of the Supreme Court expanding freedoms, not taking them away. Colorado’s history will remain true to that lofty vision. We will never take away your right to choose.” He also wrote on Facebook: “While today’s Supreme Court decision is shocking, devastating, and takes away a basic freedom from millions of women to decide when and how to start or end a pregnancy, I want to reassure my fellow Coloradans that the right to choose is protected under state law and that Colorado remains a state that supports freedom and choice.”

I grew up hearing the triumphs of the Supreme Court expanding freedoms, not taking them away. Colorado’s history will remain true to that lofty vision. We will never take away your right to choose. — Jared Polis (@PolisForCO) June 24, 2022

In Colorado, a new state law ensured abortion would remain legal in Colorado regardless of Roe v. Wade. In May, Gov. Jared Polis signed into law House Bill 12-79, also known as the Reproductive Health Quality Act, giving women the right to an abortion. It also states an egg, embryo or fetus does not have independent rights.

RELATED: Colorado Leaders React To Leaked Abortion Supreme Court Draft Opinion

Colorado has seen pro-abortion and anti-abortion rights protests and ballot issues for years. According to the state bill, there have been more than 40 attempts to criminalize or outlaw abortion in Colorado since 2010.

RELATED: Gov. Jared Polis Signs Reproductive Health Equity Act Into Law

Colorado has recently seen an influx of women seeking to terminate their pregnancies from surrounding states that have restrictive measures surrounding abortion or that outlaw abortion, and there’s a likelihood of an even bigger surge now. Many women sought care in Colorado when abortion laws changed in other states last year. Nearly half of the patients at Planned Parenthood in Denver at one point were from Texas, which enacted a law in 2021 that makes it illegal for someone to perform an abortion 6 weeks after pregnancy.

According to CDPHE, about 13% of abortions performed last year were for out-of-state residents.