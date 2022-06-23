COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– Three people were shot in a Commerce City neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. Police descended on the neighborhood in the 15600 Block of East 98th Place just after 4 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found three adults with gunshot wounds. All were rushed to the hospital.
Copter4 flew over the scene which showed a block cordoned off with crime scene tape and several police vehicles parked in the neighborhood and blocking the roadway.
Detectives were gathering evidence at the scene. It is unclear what happened leading up to the shooting.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Commerce City Police Department at 303-287-2844.